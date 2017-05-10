Black Rose Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, wherein the Board amongst other matters, will consider and approve the audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, we wish to intimate you that, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall be closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees / Specified Persons of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 22, 2017 till close of the trading hours on May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE