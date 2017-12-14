BL Kashyap & Sons - Outcome of board meeting

Approved unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.95 and 52-week low Rs 17.80 on 21 November, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 14.25 percent below its 52-week high and 246.63 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,329.26 crore. Source : BSE