BL Kashyap: Outcome of board meeting

issue and allot upto 1,00,00,000 convertible equity warrants of Re. 1/- each to Samsara Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. ‘Non Promoter Category' @ 33.73 per equity warrants and issue and allot to upto 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. @ 33.73 per equity shares.Source : BSE