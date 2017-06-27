Jun 27, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BL Kashyap: Outcome of board meeting
BL Kashyap has informed about issue and allot upto 1,00,00,000 convertible equity warrants of Re 1 each to Samsara Fund Advisors on Promoter Category' at 33.73 per equity warrants and issue and allot to upto 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each to Embassy Property Developments at 33.73 per equity shares
issue and allot upto 1,00,00,000 convertible equity warrants of Re. 1/- each to Samsara Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. ‘Non Promoter Category' @ 33.73 per equity warrants and issue and allot to upto 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. @ 33.73 per equity shares.
Source : BSE
