Bisil Plast - Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 14th December, 2017 have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Please note that the company has adopted IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).This is as per Regulation - 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE