May 23, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Birla Transasia Carpets' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 159, Industry House, Churchgate Reclamation, Mumbai – 400 020 to approve & take on record, inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE