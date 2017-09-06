Birla Transasia's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 159, Industry House, Churchgate Reclamation, Mumbai - 400 020 to approve & take on record, inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 30th June, 2017.Kindly take the same on your records & oblige.Source : BSE