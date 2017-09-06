Birla Precision's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider & approve, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 apart from other businesses.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in Company's securities by the specified persons shall remain closed from September 11, 2017 to September 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE