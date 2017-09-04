Birla Cotsyn India: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today considered and approved, inter alia, the following:1. Issue of Shares on preferential basis to Melstar Information Technologies Limited.2. Resignation of Mr. Asish Narayan as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, relieved w.e.f 31st August, 2017.3. Appointment of Ms. Vineeta Shah as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 1st September, 2017.The Board Meeting commenced on 11 a.m. and concluded on 12.15 p.m.Source : BSE