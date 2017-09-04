App
Sep 04, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Cotsyn India's board meeting on Sepetember 14, 2017

Birla Cotsyn India's board meeting on Sepetember 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 23, Birla Mansion No. 2, 1st Floor, Center Wing, D.D. Sathe Marg, Prathana Samaj, Mumbai – 400 004 to approve & take on record, inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further, under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window shall remain closed from 11th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on 17th September, 2017.

Kindly take the same on your records & oblige.
Source : BSE

