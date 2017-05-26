Birla Corp recommends dividend

Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 6.50 per share (i.e. 65%) on 7,70,05,347 ordinary shares for the Financial Year 2016-17, which shall be paid within 10 (ten) days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the Annual Genera! Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE