May 12, 2017
Biopac India: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, the 12th May 2017, have approved and taken on record the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter ended and year ended 31st March, 2017.
