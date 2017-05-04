Biopac India's board meeting on May 12, 2017

We like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th May, 2017 at 4:30p.m. inter-alia to Consider and approve audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended and the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further to inform you that as per the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the directors/officers/designated employees/Connected Persons of the Company from 05th May,2017 to 14th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE