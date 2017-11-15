Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Outcome of board meeting

Scripe Code: 524396; Sripe Id: BIOFILCHEM; ISIN: INE829A01014Sub: - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2017With reference to the above-mentioned subject, Board of the Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2017 along with Limited Review Report thereon (Copy of result being sent separately) and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September 2017.This is further to inform you that the Board meeting was commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.25 p.m.This is for your information and recordSource : BSE