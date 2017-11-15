Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2017 With reference to the above-mentioned subject, Board of the Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2017.
Scripe Code: 524396; Sripe Id: BIOFILCHEM; ISIN: INE829A01014
Sub: - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2017
With reference to the above-mentioned subject, Board of the Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2017 along with Limited Review Report thereon (Copy of result being sent separately) and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September 2017.
This is further to inform you that the Board meeting was commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.25 p.m.
This is for your information and record
Source : BSE
