Biofil Chemicals' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following businesses with the permission of the Chair: 1.To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as Year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2.Any other routine businesses with the permission of the chair.