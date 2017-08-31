Aug 31, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Biofil Chemicals' AGM on September 25, 2017
We are enclosing herewith notice convening 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at 11/12 Sector E Sanwer Road , Industrial area, Indore 452015 at 3.00 p.m.
Dear Sir/ Madam
Source : BSE
