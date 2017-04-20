Apr 20, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Biocon to consider recommendation of final dividend
We wish to inform you that, consideration and recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 forms part of the agenda of the meeting of Board of Directors of the company, scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
We wish to inform you that, consideration and recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 forms part of the agenda of the meeting of Board of Directors of the company, scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2017.Source : BSE