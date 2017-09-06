Binny: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors at their meeting held today (September 6, 2017), transacted and approved the following business:1. Appointed Mr. Arunkumar Ranganathan (DIN: 00018588) as Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 6, 2017.2. Accepted the resignation of existing Statutory Auditors M/s.CNGSN & Associates LLP, Chennai.3. Appointed M/s.Sagar & Associates, Hyderabad (FRN: 003510S) as Statutory Auditors, subject to the approval of the shareholders as per the provisions of Section 139(8) to hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE