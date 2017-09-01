Sep 01, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Binny's board meeting on September 06, 2017
This is to inform that, the Company has called for a Board Meeting on Wednesday, September 06, 2017, inter-alia to consider the following items:
1) To consider appointment of an Independent Director.
2) To take on record the resignation of M/s. CNGSN & Assocaites LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company and
3) To consider the appointment of new Statutory Auditors in the place of outgoing auditors.
