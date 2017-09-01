Binny's board meeting on September 06, 2017

This is to inform that, the Company has called for a Board Meeting on Wednesday, September 06, 2017, inter-alia to consider the following items:1) To consider appointment of an Independent Director.2) To take on record the resignation of M/s. CNGSN & Assocaites LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company and3) To consider the appointment of new Statutory Auditors in the place of outgoing auditors.Source : BSE