Bindal Exports: Outcome of board meeting

Company Script code: - 540148Sub:- Outcome of the Board MeetingWe would like to inform you as per requirement of regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today Monday August 28, 2017 at registered office of the company and in that meeting Board has discussed following matters:Highlight of outcome of the Meeting1. Intimation to convene the Meeting of the Board of the directors on Monday, August 28, 2017 to call the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017, and dispatch of notice to all the Members and Auditors of the company.2. Appointment of Mr. Brajendra Shukla as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer3. Any other Business with the permission of Chair..Meeting was started at 04:00 P.M and concluded at 07:45 P.MThis is for your information and your record. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.