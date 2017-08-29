App
Aug 28, 2017 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bindal Exports: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today Monday August 28, 2017 at registered office of the company.

Company Script code: - 540148
Sub:- Outcome of the Board Meeting
We would like to inform you as per requirement of regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today Monday August 28, 2017 at registered office of the company and in that meeting Board has discussed following matters:

Highlight of outcome of the Meeting
1. Intimation to convene the Meeting of the Board of the directors on Monday, August 28, 2017 to call the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017, and dispatch of notice to all the Members and Auditors of the company.

2. Appointment of Mr. Brajendra Shukla as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

3. Any other Business with the permission of Chair..


Meeting was started at 04:00 P.M and concluded at 07:45 P.M

This is for your information and your record. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.


Source : BSE

