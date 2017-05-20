App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 20, 2017 12:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bindal Exports: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held on Friday May 19, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017.

Dear Sir, We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Friday May 19, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017. The said financial results were review by the audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing: 1.Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017. 2.Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2017. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 04.00 P.M and Concluded on 07.45 P.M.Source : BSE

