Bindal Exports' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 to consider, inter alia, the following: 1.To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2017. 2.Any other Business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and in accordance with the code of fair trade practice and code of conduct for preservation of insider trading of the Company, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed with effect from the May 13, 2017 till the May 21, 2017 (Both days inclusive).