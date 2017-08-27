App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 22, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bindal Exports' board meeting held on August 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 28, 2017.

Date: August 22, 2017
To,
The Secretary,
The BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400023
Company Scrip Code: 540148
Sub: Intimation about the Board Meeting to be held on August 28, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 to consider, inter alia, the following:
1. Intimation to convene the Meeting of the Board of the directors on August 28, 2017 to call the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2017, and dispatch of notice to all the Members and Auditors of the company.
2. Any other Business with the permission of Chair.
The results will be declared on the conclusion of the meeting.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you

Yours faithfully,
For Bindal Exports Limited

Brajendra Shukla
Company Secretary
Source : BSE

