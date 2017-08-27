Bindal Exports' board meeting held on August 28, 2017

Date: August 22, 2017To,The Secretary,The BSE LimitedPhiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,Dalal Street,Mumbai 400023Company Scrip Code: 540148Sub: Intimation about the Board Meeting to be held on August 28, 2017Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 to consider, inter alia, the following:1. Intimation to convene the Meeting of the Board of the directors on August 28, 2017 to call the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2017, and dispatch of notice to all the Members and Auditors of the company.2. Any other Business with the permission of Chair.The results will be declared on the conclusion of the meeting.This is for your information and record.Thanking youYours faithfully,For Bindal Exports LimitedBrajendra ShuklaCompany SecretarySource : BSE