Bindal Exports' AGM on September 22, 2017

Date-28th August 2017NOTICENotice is hereby given that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the members of Bindal Exports Limited will be held on Friday 22nd September, 2017 at Bindal House, Kumbharia, Surat-Kadodara Road, Surat 395010 at 12:30 P.M to transact following business:ORDINARY BUSINESS:1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.2. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Ravindra Arya (DIN: 00033067), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.3. To ratify the appointment of Statutory Auditors and to fix their remuneration, and in this regard to consider, and if thought pass, with or without modification (s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution.'RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of the Section 139, 142, and other applicable provision, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rule, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and pursuant to the resolution passed by Shareholders in Annual general meeting of the Company held on August, 28 2014, the appointment of M/s. SNK & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 12thAnnual General Meeting for the financial year 2019, be and hereby ratified (for the financial year 2016-17) on suchremuneration as may be fixed by the Board, apart from reimbursement of out of pocket expenses may be incurred by them for the purpose of Audit.'SPECIAL BUSINESS:4. To approve Related Party Transaction and in this regard to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution.'RESOLVED THAT pursuant to section 188 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, in terms of Regulations 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Rule, 2015 (including any statutory modifications or enactment thereof for the time being in force), and also pursuant to the consent of Audit Committee and the board of director vide resolution passed in the meeting, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for entering into related party transactions for period of 2017-18 financial year with effect from April 01, 2017 to March 31, 2018, which are in the ordinary course of business and at arm's length basis and up to the maximum amounts per annum as appended below:Particulars of Proposed Transactions for the purpose of approval u/s188 of the Companies Act, 2013 Maximum value of contract / transaction(April 01, 2017 to March 31, 2018) (Per annum)Transaction defined u/s 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013Name of the Related Parties Nature of Transaction Amount of TransactionBindal Silk Mills Private LimitedPurchase / Sale / Services of Goods or Material or for the purpose of Job Work of Goods or any movable or immovable property or for the purpose of any leasing or hire purchase of any movable or immovable property.Value of transactions with all related entity in one financial year shall not exceed Rs. 25 Crore and such transactions shall be at arm's length in Ordinary Course of Business.'Bindal Exim Private LimitedJaybharat Filaments Private LimitedJaybharat Filaments Private LimitedJaybharat Finstock Private LimitedJ B Infomatics Private LimitedJayvik Machineries Private LimitedLaurel Apparels Private Limited'RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving to this Resolution, any one of the Director or Company Secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do such act, deeds, matters, and things and to give such directions as may be necessary or expedient, and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regards as the Board in its absolute discretion may deem necessary or desirable, and its decision shall be final and binding.By Order of the Board of DirectorDate: 28/08/2017 BINDAL EXPORTS LIMITEDPlace: SURATBrajendra ShuklaCompany Secretary(Membership No: A41031)Registered office:Block - 270, Bindal House,Nr. Kumbharia Bus Stand,Surat-Kadodara Road,Kumbharia,Surat – 395010Source : BSE