Binayaka Tex Processors' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Binayaka Tex Processors has informed that board meeting will be held on December 14, 2017

Binayaka Tex Processors is in the Textiles - Processing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 33.04 crore.

The company management includes Pradipkumar Pacheriwala - Managing Director, Heeradevi Pradip Kumar Pacheriwala - Director, Ashok Kumar Ramprakash Agarwal - Director, Krishan Kumar Kundanlal Lahoti - Independent Director, Manjeet Kumar Surana - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 523054.

Its Registered office is at 384/M, 5th Floor, Dhabolkarwadi,,Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400002.Source : BSE