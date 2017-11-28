Binani Industries' AGM on December 20, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12th December, 2017 to 20th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 20th December, 2017.
