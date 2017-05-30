App
May 30, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Binani Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Binani Industries approved the audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter/year ended March 31, 2017, as recommended by the audit committee.

i)Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter / year ended March 31, 2017, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:
i)Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 and ii)Auditors' Report on Audited Financial Results – Standalone and Consolidated The Report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4 p.m. and concluded at 00.10 hrs on 30/05/2017Source : BSE

