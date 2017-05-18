Binani Industries' board meeting May 29, 2017

App
May 18, 2017 01:34 PM IST

We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Pursuant to the provision of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. In accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Binani Industries Limited (BIL), the Trading Window shall remain closed for trading in BIL Securities from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 i.e. from 18th May, 2017 till 48 hours (forty eight hours) from the time the results are communicated to the Stock Exchanges on the date of the Meeting. Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE

