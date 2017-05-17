May 17, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bimetal Bearings to consider dividend
Bimetal Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider and take on record the audited Financial Statements and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-2017 (if any) apart from the considering the business items detailed in the agenda.
Bimetal Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider and take on record the audited Financial Statements and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-2017 (if any) apart from the considering the business items detailed in the agenda.Source : BSE