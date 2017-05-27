May 27, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bimetal Bearings recommends dividend
Bimetal Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, have declared Dividend at the rate of Rs. 7.50 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Bimetal Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, have declared Dividend at the rate of Rs. 7.50 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE