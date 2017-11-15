App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bilpower: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 at B-11, Viral Shopping Center, Mantriwadi Sainath Road, Malad (W), Mumbai-400064 at 05.00 p.m., to transact the business as given below:

1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter / half year ended on 30th September, 2017; (the copy of the same is enclosed herewith)
2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter / half year ended on 30th September, 2017 was noted (the copy of the same is enclosed herewith);
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.