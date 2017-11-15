Bilpower: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 at B-11, Viral Shopping Center, Mantriwadi Sainath Road, Malad (W), Mumbai-400064 at 05.00 p.m., to transact the business as given below:1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter / half year ended on 30th September, 2017; (the copy of the same is enclosed herewith)2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter / half year ended on 30th September, 2017 was noted (the copy of the same is enclosed herewith);Source : BSE