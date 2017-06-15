Bilcare: Updates on conversion of GDRs into equity shares

Subject: Conversion of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) into Equity SharesThis is to inform you that the Company has received a disclosure under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 from Monument Pte. Ltd., Singapore intimating about the conversion of the entire GDRs (underlying 21,09,808 equity shares held with DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS) into Equity Shares of the Company. As a result, no GDRs of the Company is outstanding as on date.You are requested to take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE