Bil Energy's board meeting on May 30, 2017

May 23, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at B-11, Viral Shopping Center, Mantriwadi Sainath Road, Malad (W), Mumbai-400064 at 04.00 p.m., to transact the business as given below: 1.To Consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Year ended on 31st March, 2017; 2.To consider and approve Audited Balance Sheets of the Company as at 31st March, 2017 and the profit and Loss Account for the year ended as on that date together with Auditors' Report thereon. (the same will be issued to Shareholders after giving due notice); 3.Any other matter with the permission of chair.Source : BSE

