Sep 13, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Sponge: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 13th September, 2017 commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:52 p.m., along with the copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors' of the Company.

Further, the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 is in compliance with the requirements as prescribed under Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.
Source : BSE
#Announcements

