you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Sponge's board meeting on September 13, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 13th day of September, 2017 (in pursuance of SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016).

Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,

Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in shares of the Company will remain closed from 13th September, 2017 and will reopen after the 48 hours of the publication of aforesaid financial results.

All the directors and designated employees are advised to comply with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

