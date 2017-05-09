Bigbloc Construction to consider final dividend

Bigbloc Construction Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following;- To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017.- Recommendation of final dividend (if any) on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Further, in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the “Trading Window”, for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed, for the Directors and Designated Persons, from May 09, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open after the completion of Forty-eight hours from the publication of financial Result (or after the information become generally available).Source : BSE