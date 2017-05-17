Bigbloc Construction recommends final dividend

Bigbloc Construction Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended final Dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 2.5%) to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE