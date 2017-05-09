Bigbloc Construction's board meeting on May 17, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Recommendation of final dividend (if any) on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE