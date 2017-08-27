Aug 26, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bigbloc Construction's AGM on September 18, 2017
Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting of the members of Bigbloc Construction Limited scheduled to be held on Monday,18th September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at registered office of the company at A-601/B, International Trade Centre, Majura Gate, Ring Road, Surat 395002 Gujarat.
