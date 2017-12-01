App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhushan Steel's director Nittin Johari resigns

This is to inform you that Mr. Nittin Johari, Whole-time Director (Finance) has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide his letter dated November 17, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
SUB: CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD

Dear Sirs,

This is to inform you that Mr. Nittin Johari, Whole-time Director (Finance) has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide his letter dated November 17, 2017. The said resignation was noted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company in the meeting chaired by the Resolution Professional of the Company and held on November 27, 2017.
However, Mr. Nittin Johari has not resigned from his position as the CFO of the Company and will continue as the CFO. Same was also considered and taken note of by the CoC in the meeting held on November 27, 2017.
The above is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.