Bhushan Steel's director Nittin Johari resigns

SUB: CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARDDear Sirs,This is to inform you that Mr. Nittin Johari, Whole-time Director (Finance) has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide his letter dated November 17, 2017. The said resignation was noted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company in the meeting chaired by the Resolution Professional of the Company and held on November 27, 2017.However, Mr. Nittin Johari has not resigned from his position as the CFO of the Company and will continue as the CFO. Same was also considered and taken note of by the CoC in the meeting held on November 27, 2017.The above is for your information and record.Source : BSE