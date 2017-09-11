Bhushan Steel's board meeting rescheduled

SUB.: NOTICE OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 1ST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 ANDCLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW.Dear Sirs,Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as advised by Mr. Vijaykumar V. Iyer, the Company's Resolution Professional, this is to inform you that the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2017 will be considered and approved on Friday the September 15, 2017.CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOWPlease note that the trading window will remain closed from September 09, 2017 to September 17th, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the Code of Conduct to Regulate, monitor and Report Trading by Insiders as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE