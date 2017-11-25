Bhoruka Aluminium: Outcome of board meeting

Herewith enclosed is the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company.

Bhoruka Alum is in the Aluminium sector.

The company management includes Raj Kumar Aggarwal - Chairman & Managing Director, Akhilesh Kumar Pandey - Whole Time Director, Saligrama Paraswannath Shanthinath - Independent Director, Ram Ekbal Singh - Independent Director, Shroff Puttabasappa Manjunath - Independent Director, Srinivas Chandrakala - Independent Director. Source : BSE