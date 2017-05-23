May 23, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhoruka Aluminium's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2017.
