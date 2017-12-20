App
Announcements
Dec 20, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhilwara Tex-Fin - Outcome of board meeting

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 20, 2017

 
 
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 20, 2017

Bhilwara Tex-Fin is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 11.86 crore.

The company management includes Rahul Ramesh Kuamr Jain - Non Executive Director, Keshav Porwal - Executive Director, Amit Sahai Kulshreshtha - Executive Director & CEO, Vineet Kumar Saxena - Non Executive Director, Subodh Kumar - Non Executive Director, Shraddha Kamat Suresh - Non Executive Woman Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530879.

Its Registered office is at 129, Transport Centre, New Rohtak Road,,Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi,Delhi - 110035.

Their Registrars are Indus Portfolio Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
