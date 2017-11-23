App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 11:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhilwara Tex-Fin's board meeting on November 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Capital India Finance Limited ('Company') will be held on the Monday, i.e., November 27, 2017, at 04.00 p.m.

 
 
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Capital India Finance Limited ('Company') will be held on the Monday, i.e., 27th day of November, 2017, at 04.00 p.m. at 7th Floor, Corporate Office Tower, Ambience Mall, NH-8, Gurugram-122002 to consider:
1. Change of management and control of the Company pursuant to approval letter no. DNBS /CMS-VI/NO.647/05.02.224/2017-18 dated October 17, 2017, received from the Reserve Bank of India.
2. Appointment of the Key Managerial Personnel and other Directors pursuant to the aforesaid change in management of the Company.
3. Any other matters as may be required and thought expedient for consideration by the chair of the meeting.
Source : BSE
