Bhilwara Tex-Fin's board meeting on January 11, 2018

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Capital India Finance Limited ('the Company') will be held on Thursday, the January 11, 2018, at 1:30 PM. At 2nd Floor, DLF Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi - 110001, to inter-alia consider the following:1. To approve draft letter of offer and related documents for the issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders on right basis.2. Any other matters as may be required and thought expedient for consideration by the chair of the meeting.Source : BSE