Jun 07, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhilwara Tex-Fi's director Sanjay Hasija resigns

We hereby notify you that Sanjay Hasija has resigned from the directorship of the Company with effect from 11th February, 2017.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify you that Sh. Sanjay Hasija has resigned from the directorship of the Company with effect from 11th February, 2017.Source : BSE

