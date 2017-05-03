Bhilwara Tech's board meeting on May 19, 2017.

Convening of Board Meeting for considering Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended the 31st March, 2017. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 19th May, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Bhilwara Towers, A - 12, Sector - 1, Noida - 201 301, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended the 31st March, 2017. As per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors and designated Employees and their dependents from Thursday, the 4th May, 2017 to Monday the 22nd May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE