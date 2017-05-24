BHEL to consider dividend on May 29, 2017

Please refer to our communication dated 26.04.2017 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, interalia, to approve the Audited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. In this respect and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that recommendation of Final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17 will also be considered by the Board in the aforesaid meeting.Source : BSE