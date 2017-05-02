Harinder Hira ceases to be director of BHEL

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that Ms. Harinder Hira on completion of her tenure on 01.05.2017 has ceased to be Part-time Non-official (Independent) Director on the Board of BHEL. In this regard, we are also enclosing herewith the updated list of the Board of Directors of BHEL as Annexure-I for your information and record please.Source : BSE