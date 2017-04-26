BHEL's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, interalia, to approve the Audited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. In this regard, Trading Window for Designated Employees etc. shall remain closed from 29th April to 31st May, 2017.Source : BSE